Kazakhstani Bublik cruises into Kremlin Cup quarterfinals

ASTANA-MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik strolled into the quarterfinals of the VTb Kremlin Cup after defeating world №23 Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The tough three-set match lasted for 1h 53 minutes. The Kazakhstani ranked 107th in the world outplayed Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, firing 19 aces and making four double faults.



In the quarterfinal match Bublik will clash with Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.