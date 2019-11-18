  • kz
    Kazakhstani Bublik moves closer to ATP Top 50

    18:59, 18 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan climbed one spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik moved one spot up to №57 of the ranking and remained Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin landed the same spot as last week – he is placed 67th in the world.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer occupy the top 3 of the ATP rankings.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
