Kazakhstani Bublik moves closer to ATP Top 50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan climbed one spot in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik moved one spot up to №57 of the ranking and remained Kazakhstan’s №1 in tennis. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin landed the same spot as last week – he is placed 67th in the world.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Serb Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer occupy the top 3 of the ATP rankings.