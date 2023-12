NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik crashed out of the Citi Open in Washington, U.S.A, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In thesecond-round match Bublik was edged out by American Frances Tiafoe 1-6, 6-7.Tiafoe will play against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the next round.

Recall that in theopening match Bublik stunned another American player Brdley Klahn.