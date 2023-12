NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik has crashed out of the ATP Challenger - 2019 Puerto Vallarta Open in Mexico, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Top-seed Bublik was stunned by Brazilian Joao Menezes in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 in the second round.



The tournament will last until May 5.