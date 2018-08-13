Kazakhstani Bublik plummets in ATP rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost two spots in the updated ATP rankings this week, sliding to №88 in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik plummeted 67 spots down to №239. Another representative of Kazakhstan in the ATP rankings Alexander Nedovyesov is ranked 231st.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal still dominates ATP rankings as the world №1 in tennis. Coming in second is Swiss Roger Federer. Argentinian Juan Marin Del Potro climbed to the 3rd spot.