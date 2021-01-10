  • kz
    Kazakhstani Bublik propels into Antalya Open quarterfinal

    23:41, 10 January 2021
    ANTALYA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the quarterfinal of the Antalya Open in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the second-round match 8th-seeded Bublik eliminated world number 271 Tristan Lamasine of France in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The match lasted for 1h 37 minutes. Bublik fired six aces, whereas Lamasine hit none.

    In the quarterfinal Bublik will face top-seed Matteo Berrettini who stunned Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov 6-2, 6-3.

    It should be noted that Bublik together with another Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev were upset by French duo Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the quarterfinal match of the Men’s Doubles event.


