Kazakhstani Bublik shines at the start of VTB Kremlin Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik sailed into the second round of the VTB Kremlin Cup, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match ‘lucky loser' Bublik stunned Russian Teimuraz Gabashvili who was given a wildcard by the organizers. The Kazakh tennis player rooted Gabashvili in 1h 8 min in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.



Throughout the match Bublik hit 10 aces and made 4 double faults, Gabashvili - 3/1.



In the next round Bublik will face 2nd-seed of the tournament Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas.