Kazakhstani Bublik sneaks into ATP's Top 100

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has sneaked into the ATP's Top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik rose 5 spots up to №96 of the updated rankings.



Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 78th line of the rankings.



Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the rankings. He is followed by Swiss Roger Federer and Brit Andy Murray ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.