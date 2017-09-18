  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Bublik sneaks into ATP's Top 100

    17:23, 18 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Alexander Bublik has sneaked into the ATP's Top 100 this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik rose 5 spots up to №96 of the updated rankings.

    Another Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin retained the 78th line of the rankings.

    Spaniard Rafael Nadal still tops the rankings. He is followed by Swiss Roger Federer and Brit Andy Murray ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!