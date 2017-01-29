Kazakhstani cadets trained with troops

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Students of the Cadet Corps of the Ministry of Defense receive training in the army. More than 200 graduates for nearly two months will learn about military service of commanders of mechanized infantry and air assault divisions of Armed Forces, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Defense.

During their training cadets are expected to gain maximum experience in managing personnel, conducting combat training and field firing, use of arms and military equipment, as well as to develop leadership and command and methodical skills. It is a great opportunity for future commanders to test their theoretical knowledge and to practice in military units.

For them to get a more complete understanding of commanders' job cadets are stationed in barracks with the entrusted personnel in order maintain daily routine and combat training with them. Start of the training this year was scheduled to match operational coordination. This allowed young cadets to get acquainted with the methodology of field firings.

It should be noted that, this kind of trainings the first opportunity for cadets to see a real Armed Forces where after only six month they will start their service.