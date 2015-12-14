Kazakhstani carmakers to step up exports to EEU, Georgia, Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Eastern Kazakhstan automakers plan to step up their exports to Russia, Georgia and Mongolia, according to akim (governor) of the region Daniyal Akhmetov.

Mr. Akhmetov revealed at a press conference in Astana on Monday that East Kazakhstan carmakers already operate in six regions of Russia. "However," he said, "next year will be the critical one as we plan to step up our exports to the EEU member countries, in the first place." Governor Akhmetov added that a new car manufacturing plant will be put on stream in the region in 2018. "There are plans to exports cars manufactured in eastern Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Mongolia," he added.