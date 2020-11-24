Kazakhstani carriers receive diplomatic support

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Belarus recently visited the checkpoints of the Brest and Grodno Regional Customs authorities located on the Belarusian-Lithuanian and Belarusian-Polish sections of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) border, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus.

During the trip, Kazakhstan's diplomats got acquainted with the process of customs control at the border, the procedure for passport control by customs officers, the infrastructure of checkpoints «Kamenny Log», «Bruzgi», «Kozlovichi», «Brest – Zapadny» and transport and logistics centers «Kamenny Log – Beltamozhservis», «Bremino – Bruzgi», «Brest – Beltamozhservis-2».

Topical issues of customs cooperation, as well as problematic situations that arise for Kazakhstani carriers, were discussed with the Head of the Grodno Regional Customs Mr. Andrei Kovalchuk and the Head of the Brest Customs Mr. Alexander Pihun.

An agreement was reached on comprehensive assistance in resolving issues of customs administration during the movement of goods and vehicles across the external borders of the EAEU.

Every year, about 40 thousand vehicles pass through the Belarusian section of the external border of the EAEU to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and about 15 thousand – from the Republic of Kazakhstan.

For 10 months of 2020, representatives of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belarus assisted on 42 requests of Kazakhstani carriers of different nature. In close cooperation with the Customs service of the Republic of Belarus, various questions that required clarification on more than 160 customs declarations were processed.