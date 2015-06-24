  • kz
    Kazakhstani, Chinese businessmen strike agreements worth $4M (PHOTO)

    20:14, 24 June 2015
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - "National export and investment agency "KAZNEX INVEST" JSC has held the Kazakhstan-China Business Forum in Urumqi on June 23.

    At the forum, Kazakhstan was represented by 15 companies, mainly food producers, construction and pharmaceutical enterprises. The Chinese side was represented by over 100 companies from various sectors of economy. KAZNEX INVEST JS representative in China Kairat Kerimov made a keynote speech at the event. A number of Kazakhstani companies concluded framework agreements worth more than $4 million.

    Economy Business, companies Kazakhstan and China Business News
