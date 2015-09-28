Kazakhstani companies need more than 67 thousand specialists - N. Altayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani industrial companies require more than 67000 specialists, Deputy Chairman of the National Entrepreneurs Chamber of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Altayev informed at the CCS press conference.

"The deficit of professional personnel is one of the factors hampering development of the economy of Kazakhstan. We need specialists who are aware of the latest technologies and can manage new-generation equipment. The National Entrepreneurs Chamber and the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan held a survey among more than 5.5 thousand companies and found out that they needed about 67733 specialists. This is the figure reflecting the current need in professionals," N. Altayev said.

Besides, he noted that "Atameken" Chamber jointly with the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan are now working in this field to address the problem.

"As you know, we developed the road map on introduction of dual education last year. As of today, 838 companies of Kazakhstan joined the project, in other words they submit their orders for specialists to colleges and they also participate in preparation of those specialists by giving them an opportunity to practice within their platforms. Presently, over 14 thousand students study within this program," N. Altayev noted.