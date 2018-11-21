Kazakhstani company, Astana authorities gift newborns and their mothers in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Newborns in Astana got special gifts from the largest domestic producer of light industry goods - Astana Utaria Ltd LLP at the perinatal center №3, Kazinform reports.

Dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana, the campaign was initiated by the Astana city administration and supported by Astana Utaria Ltd.

Since the onset of the second half of 2019 the company has produced and gifted over 9,000 goodie bags with everything newborns and their mothers need.



Assel Zhurgenova, the company's Director for Development and Strategic Planning, noted that the bag contains up to 14 items which newborns and their mothers require.







According to Zhurgenova, this initiative has transformed into a great social project which was praised by all mothers.



Albina Serkebayeva, mother of a large family, expressed her gratitude to the Astana city administration and Astana Utaria Ltd LLP: "This was quite unexpected for us, this is my sixth child. I'm very pleased to get such a gift and it is a very important initiative."







"The Astana city administration and the company wanted to show that we do care about our new citizens. Nowadays Kazakhstan's light industry has been gaining momentum and our products every bit as good as those made abroad," Ms Zhurgenova added.



Astana Utaria Ltd LLP has been operating in Kazakhstan for over 18 years and has earned a reputation as the producer of high-quality products, including casuals, home textile, knitted goods, school uniform and designer outfits. Last year, the company launched the production of tailored suits which it plans to export. The company also produces workwear and military apparel.



