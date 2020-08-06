Kazakhstani completes record-breaking swim across Lake Issyk-Kul

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Vitaliy Khudyakov, who won the license for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, multiple Asian championships, becomes the fastest to swim across Lake Issyk-Kul, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Vitaliy aiming to swim across Lake Issyk-Kul set off at 05:15am on August 5 from Cholpon-Ata city, bound for the beach of Kadzhi-Saya. He swam 56 kilometers at water temperature 18-19C in 13 hours and 18 minutes, thus, becoming the fastest to swim across the lake.

His journey was observed by a representative of the Swimming Federation of Kyrgyzstan Akhmet Anarbayev.

He attributed his achievement to his trainings in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games which will take place next year.

Vitaliy Khudyakov is a native of Aktobe region. He is a master of sports of international class, four-time winner of the Asian swimming championships, and multiple champion of Kazakhstan