Kazakhstani created free electricity generating unit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 60-year-old Marat Issekeyev is ready to give his invention of electricity generation to villagers and large families of Kazakhstan. "My team and I agreed and decided that we can give up on payment if our authority allows to establish wind stations as per our technology in rural areas . There are royalties as you know, but we can refuse from them. However this is not for all consumers, but only for rural people and families with many children. But if large oil corporations are interested why should I give it for free?", - he told during the awards ceremony.

Marat Issekeyev, Candidate of Technical Sciences, became the winner of the republican contest "Future Energy". He offered the project under the name "Multi-level Multirow Rotor Type Wind Station". The wind station uses the effect of draught to generate 30-50% electric power more compared to its analogs. The dream of the Kazakhstan scientist is to exclude electricity from the utilities bill forever". His work will be presented in the national Kazakhstan pavilion of "EXPO-2017" in Astana. "I am now installing a pilot plant on Kapchagai. We have a standard house, three meters height. I have three-meter blade, and at the speed of 8-10 meters per second it generates up to 10 kilowatts. The effect of draught seems simple. If you open a window in one room and in another, the wind will look for an exit and escape from the second window. The technology is based on this effect", - he explained.

According to Issekeev, the invention is good because it doesn't require expensive composite materials, it is steady and can adapt to different directions of wind. The cost of the unit varies depend on the wind speed of wind and height of the building. "As for the cost, Siemens wind station with capacity 1 kilowatt hour is USD 1,5 thousand. Our unit costs USD 450 dollars. To generate 100 kilowatts for one building 10 sections are required, which amount to USD 4500 for all inhabitants", - Marat Isekeev added.