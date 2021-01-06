Kazakhstani Danilina out of Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan has had an unsuccessful start in the qualification round of the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Seeded 9th in the qualifying round, Danilina lost to world number 55 Yang Zhaoxuan of China in a three-set match 6-3, 6-7, 4-6. The match lasted for two hours 30 minutes.

Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan are expected to play in their respective matches of the opening round of the tournament in Abu Dhabi. They are seeded 6th and 13th, accordingly.

The tournament in Abu Dhabi is played on hard court. Its prize fund amounts to over $500,000.