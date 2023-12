WACO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina won in the doubles final at the ORACLE PRO SERIES held in the U.S., the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

In the final match they crashed Savannah Broadus and Vanessa Ong scoring 6:3, 6:2.

Notably, Danilina advanced to the women's singles semifinal but lost to Fernanda Contreras Gomez.