Kazakhstani Darina Kulsitova in Miss Universe semifinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Darina Kulsitova took part in the semifinals of Miss Universe in Manila, Kazinform correspondent reports.

All 86 contestants competed in swimsuit and long elegant evening gowns before a panel of judges.

























Evening gown by Naiyl Baykuchukov.





Finals will take place on January 29 and judges will announce top 12 finalists. It should be reminded that this year the organizers have introduced new rules according to which they will select only the top 11, and the last finalist will be chosen by of the audience. Earlier Darina Kulsitova asked Kazakhstanis to vote for her.

65th International beauty paegant Miss Universe takes place started on 12 January in Manila. 19-year-old 'Miss Semey' Darina Kulsitova represents Kazakhstan at hte paegant. Darina is a third year student of Semipalatinsk Financial and Economic College. In the final Darina will be wearing a national dress by famous Kazakh designer Aida Kaumenova.