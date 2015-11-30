Kazakhstani Denis Ten skates to silver at NRW Trophy 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and bronze medalist of the Winter Olympics in Sochi Denis Ten won silver at the NRW Trophy 2015 which was held in Dortmund, Germany on November 25-29, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ten was third with 82.63 points after performing his short program. His free skating earned him 159.28 points, allowing the Olympic champion climb to the second spot. Jorik Hendrickx of Belgium hauled gold. Russian Sergey Voronov, who was ranked 1st after the short program eventually clinched bronze. Denis thanked his fans and friends for support in an Instagram post , saying: "My dear friends, thank you for your support. The NRW Trophy tournament in Germany has come to an end." You can enjoy the video of Denis Ten's short program at the NRW Trophy 2015 down below.