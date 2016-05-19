Kazakhstani deputies took part in sitting of TURKPA in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 5th sitting of the commission for legal issues and international relations of the TURKPA was held in Ankara on May 17-19.

Member of the committee on legislation and legal reform of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Dulatbekov and member of the committee for finance and budget of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Baktybai Shelpekov represented Kazakhstan at sitting, the press service of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Turkey informs.

The participants discussed the issues of cooperation of the Turkic-speaking countries in the legislative sphere in terms of ensuring cyber security and application of the civic law within the organization and considered the rules of awarding the people for contributing to development of the Turkic-speaking world.

Besides, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman also received the deputies of Kazakhstan, and they discussed the state and prospects of development of parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Turkey.