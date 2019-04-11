Kazakhstani director Rustem Abdrashev: We can choose our own future

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani director, scriptwriter and artist Rustem Abdrashev has expressed his support of President Tokayev's decision to call snap presidential election, Kazinform reports.

"This is a right decision. Kazakhstan is a young state. Amid the events that are happening around us, we've seen a peaceful transition of power from one generation to another. The people should choose their President," Abdrashev told Kazinform correspondent.



He also added that all citizens of the country should take part in the upcoming presidential election because the future of Kazakhstan depends on their decision.



"I fully support the President's decision. As an independent country we are following the right path towards democratization of our society. The decision of every citizen is of paramount importance," he noted.



According to Abdrashev, the President should be a worthy citizen of Kazakhstan who would be able to preserve stability in the future.



"The people will choose the worthy candidate. Our people are wise and have witnessed a lot throughout these years. Stability is the key value we have and should therefore preserve. We should demonstrate to the world that we can choose our future," he concluded.