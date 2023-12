HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas reached the final of theITF Hong Kong 01B, Women Singles, the Kazakh National Olympic Committee reports.

In the semifinals WTA number 77 ranked player Zarina Diyas crashed Sachia Vickery of the U.S. scoring 6:3, 6:2. In the final Diyas will face the winner of the match China’s Lin Zhu vs Harmony Tan of France.