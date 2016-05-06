  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Diyas into ITF Cagnes-Sur-Mer quarterfinal

    11:40, 06 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas strolled into quarterfinal of the ITF Cagnes-Sur-Mer tournament in France with the prize fund of $100,000, Sports.kz reports.

    In the second-round match the 2nd seeded Diyas edged out French Virginie Razzano in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

    Diyas will take on Maryna Zanevska of Ukraine in the quarterfinals. It is worth to note that Diyas and Zanevska partnered at the tournament and play together in the women's doubles event.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!