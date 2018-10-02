  • kz
    •

    Kazakhstani Diyas, Putintseva crash out of China Open

    09:24, 02 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2018 U.S. Open winner Naomi Osaka eliminated Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in the opening round of the China Open on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The world №6 needed only 1h and 8 minutes to eliminate Diyas in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. The Japanese broke qualifier Diyas five times during the match taking their head-to-head rivalry 2:0.

    The 20-year-old Osaka will face American Danielle Collins in the second round.

    Another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Yulia Putintseva was edged out by Spanish Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-0 in the first round as well.

