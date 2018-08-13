Kazakhstani Diyas, Putintseva upset in Cincinnati

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan both crashed out of the WTA Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati over the past weekend, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the final match of the qualifying draw Putintseva was eliminated by Rebecca Peterson of Sweden in straight sets 4-6, 1-6.



Estonian Kaia Kanepi stopped Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-3 not letting her advanced to the main draw of the tournament.