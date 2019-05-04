Kazakhstani Diyas reaches W80 Gifu final in Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas has reached the final of the W80 Gifu tournament in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the semis Diyas routed Aussie Maddison Inglis in three-sets 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.



Diyas will face En Shuo Liang from Taipei in the final of the tournament with the prize fund of $80,000.



Recall that the Kazakhstani stunned Japanese Kurumi Nara in the quarterfinal.