Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reiherd reaches FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships event quarterfinals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The parallel freestyle skiing event of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships is taking place in the Shymbulak mountain resort in Almaty city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan has advanced to the quarterfinals of the parallel freestyle skiing event alongside world champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada.

Another Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov failed to finish the race and dropped out of the event.