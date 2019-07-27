Kazakhstani duo makes it into Prague Open final

NUR-SULTAN – PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the doubles final at the Prague Open, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

In the semi-finalmatch, the tennis players of Kazakhstan secured a confident win over AndreBegemann (Germany) / Florin Mergea (Romania) duo. The match lasted for 1 hour and 7minutes. The score was 6-4, 6-2.

In thefinal, Golubev / Nedovyesov will face off with Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) /Ariel Behar (Uruguay).