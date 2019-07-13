Kazakhstani Dychko KOs American heavyweight, wins 9th pro bout

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Ivan Dychko (8-0, 8 KOs) dominated his ninth professional bout, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Dychko knocked out American heavyweight Nate Heaven inthe second round of the eight-round fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel andCasino in Hollywood, Florida.

This is the ninth win for Dychko by knockout and thethird loss for Heaven. Initially, Dychko was supposed to fight BrazilianRaphael Zumbano, but the fight fell through.