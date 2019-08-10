  • kz
    Kazakhstani earns 2nd medal at World Taekwondo Cadet Championships

    11:30, 10 August 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Aisha Adilbekkyzy hauled silver at the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships underway in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    She settled forthe second place on the podium after losing the -44kg final bout.

    This is thesecond medal for Kazakhstan in Tashkent as earlier Aidana Sundetbai has earnedbronze at the championships.

    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
