Kazakhstani export to reach USD 52 bln 200 mln by 2020 – National Economy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy expects that export volume of the country will increase up to 52 bln 200 mln U.S. dollars by 2020. According to the head of the Ministry Erbolat Dossayev, industrial sector will see 0.4% and 4% growth in 2016 and 2020 respectively, due to 6.8 % boost in ore-mining sector in 2020. “Oil output volumes will remain at the earlier defined level and will make 77 mln tonnes in 2016 and 79 mln tonnes in 2017,” he said presenting the bill “On National Budget for 2016-2018” at the Majilis’ plenary session today in Astana.

"The annual average increase of the gross agricultural product in 2016-2020 will remain unchanged at 2.8%. Export volume will make 40 bln U.S. dollars in 2016 and will reach 52 bln 200 mln U.S. dollars by 2020,” noted the Minister.

“The volume of import will rise from 28 bln 900 mln U.S. dollars in 2016 to 36 bln 100 mln U.S. dollars in 2020. Annual inflation rate will stay at 6-8% in 2016-2017, 5-7% in 2018 and 4-6% in 2019,” he added.