Kazakhstani farmers harvested almost 14 tons of grain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has harvested 13.95 million tons on grain as of September 24, 2018, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers have harvested 10,838,200 hectares, which constitutes 72.1% of the areas planted to grain and leguminous crops, with the average yield of 12.9 centners per hectare.



As of September 24, 2017, Kazakhstani farmers had harvested 14,466,300 hectares or 94.4% of the areas planted to crops, with the average yield of 13.4 centners per hectare.



This year the harvested area occupies 15,027,900 hectares, whereas in 2017 it was 15,318,600 hectares.