Kazakhstani fashion designers to vie for chance to showcase their collections in Europe

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several Kazakhstani fashion designers will get a chance to showcase their collections at international exhibitions in Paris or Milan.

Names of the lucky designers will be revealed after the 5th Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week which is currently underway in Almaty city.

"Thanks to an agreement with our partner, two or more fashion designers participating in the 5th Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty will get a wonderful opportunity to demonstrate their collections at the international exhibitions in Paris or Milan. The selection will be made after the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week wraps up," MBFW general director Zhanel Bertayeva said at a press conference in Almaty on Thursday.

It is worth mentioning that this time the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Almaty has gathered couturiers from Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan as well as from the UK.

Abzal Issa Bekov, Aigul Kassymova, Elenareva, Ilati, Alima, 2Happy, Eliz, Anthena, Mod.S, Zherebtsov, Lali, Judi Ai, Mandarin Narbayeva, Ma Ya and newcomers Kamila Moor, Bru and Kiik are set to participate in the event.