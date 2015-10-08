Kazakhstani fashion squad descends on NYC (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In early October 10 Kazakhstani designers have begun their journey in the U.S. on an exchange program organized through U.S. Consulate General in Almaty.

Participating in the program are Saltanat Baimukhamedova , Sayat Dossybayev , Aigerim Ismailova, Gaukhar Akhmetova, Alexey Chzhen, Akbota Bagytzhan, Saule Jamil, Yerlan Zholdasbekov, Kamila Mukhamejanova, and Olga Stanishevskaya. They are expected to visit three cities, including New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles within the framework of an intensive 10-day program. The Kazakhstani fashion squad will develop commercial and artistic ties, explore American methods in apparel design, production and marketing. In New York, the designers have visited the Garment District, the Fashion Institute of Technology, the Parsons School for Design and met with young American designers. San Francisco is next on their route. You can follow their journey with updates on Instagram (hashtags #kazinusa and #uskzfashion), visit the U.S. Consulate General Almaty Facebook page or designers' Instagram accounts for more photos.