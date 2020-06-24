  • kz
    Kazakhstani female chess player awarded world grandmaster title

    15:43, 24 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani female chess player Gulmira Dauletova has been awarded a women's world chess grandmaster title by the FIDE Council, Kazinform reports referring to Kazakhstan's Chess Federation's Facebook page.

    By the decision of the FIDE Council's members Kazakhstani Gulmira Dauletova received the women's world chess grandmaster title during the online meeting held on June 23.

    Kazakhstan's Chess Federation has conveyed its heartfelt congratulations to Gulmira Dauletova on this wonderful occasion.

    Kazakhstan Sport
