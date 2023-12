BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani fencer Vadim Sharlaimov finished 3rd at the 2020 Westend Grand Prix in Budapest, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Sharlaimov shared the third place with Ukrainian Igor Reizlin. Japanese Masaru Yamada took the top spot of the podium. French Yannick Borel settled for the second place.