Kazakhstani film nominated for Russia's top film award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Serik Aprymov's film Zvonok otsu (A phone call to father) has been nominated for Russia's Nika 2018 Award, Kazinform has learnt from the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts.

The film is nominated in the Best CIS and Baltic States Film category.



Other shortlisted nominees are from Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Moldova and Latvia-Estonia-Ukraine.



Oscar-nominated Loveless directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev is among the contenders for the Best Picture Award.



Winners will be announced on April 1.



Established in 1987, the Nika Award is the main annual national film award in Russia presented by the Russian Academy of Cinema Arts.



