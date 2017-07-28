Kazakhstani film Oralman captures grand prix of 13th Eurasia Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 13th Eurasia International Film Festival came to an end in Astana on Friday, Kazinform reports. The closing ceremony was held at the Kazakhstan Concert Hall.





Oralman directed by Kazakhstani Sabit Kurmanbekov captured the grand prix of the festival. Kurban Islamov was named the Best Actor for his work in Granatoviy sad (Garnet garden) and Georgian actress Ia Shugliashvili won in the Best Actress nomination for Moya schastlivaya semiya (My happy family) film. The award for the Best Director went to Kyrgyz Arym Kubat for his film Kentavr (Centaur). Vietnamese film Putevaya stantsiya (Way station) received the special prize. Meirzhan Sandybai's It (Dog) grabbed the prize for the best short feature film.



It stands to mention that American actor, director and producer John Malkovich received the Award for outstanding contribution to the development of film industry from the hands of Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan.











Prior to the closing ceremony guests of the festival, including John Malkovich, Russian actor Yegor Beroyev, Kazakhstani actor Azamat Satybaldy, Kazakhstani actress and singer Aisulu Azimbayeva and many others were spotted on the red carpet.



Aisulu Azimbayeva told Kazinform correspondent that she's happy that young Kazakhstani actors have an opportunity to meet with well-known cinematographers and investors at film festivals in Kazakhstan and abroad. She also said that she believes that Kazakhstani cinematograph gradually gains momentum.



As a reminder, the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival was held in Astana from July 22-28. Hollywood actors Adrien Brody, Nicolas Cage and John Malkovich became the special guests of the festival.































































