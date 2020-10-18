  • kz
    Kazakhstani film wins Grand Prix at Warsaw Int’l Film Festival

    12:09, 18 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s 18 kilohertz film by Farkhat Sharipov won the Grand Prix of the 36th Warsaw International Film Festival, the Festival’s’ official website reads.

    The film depicts the events taking place in the 90s. It tells the story of love, friendship and betrayal.

    The Warsaw International Film Festival is an annual film festival held every October in Warsaw, Poland which previews new films of all genres. The festival has been held every year since 1985.

    This year despite the pandemic the Warsaw International Film Festival is being held in a traditional format on October 9-18.


    Kazakhstan Culture Top Story
