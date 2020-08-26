  • kz
    Kazakhstani footballer Baktiyar Zaynutdinov signs with CSKA Moscow

    15:59, 26 August 2020
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani footballer Baktiyar Zaynutdinov has signed a five-year contract with CSKA Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Taraz native Baktiyar played for football clubs such as Taraz, Astana and Rostov before being signed with CSKA Moscow.

    Baktiyar, who plays for the Kazakhstan national football team, stood out while playing for FC Rostov by scoring a goal against FC Zenit – the reigning champions of the Russian Premier League – enabling him to become the first team regular.


    Russia Sport Football
