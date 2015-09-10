Kazakhstani forecasters issue cold, rainy weather alert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that fervent heat that gripped the country this week will give way to colder temperatures soon.

According to them, cold snap will replace the extreme heat of +28, +38°C in western, northern and central regions of Kazakhstan in a matter of days. The heat will persist for a day or two, at most. The cold front is coming from the European part of Russia. It is expected to bring rains, thunderstorms, hail and cold temperatures to western and, then, to northern and central Kazakhstan.