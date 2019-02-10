Kazakhstani Galysheva 4th in Ladies' Dual Moguls at FIS World Ski Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan was 4th in the Ladies' Dual Moguls at the FIS World Ski Championships in Deer Valley, Utah, U.S. on Saturday night, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

For her performance at the event Galysheva earned 500 FIS points.



French Perrine Laffont won gold with 1,000 FIS points. Demonstrating the second result was American Jaelin Kauf who settled for silver. Another American Tess Johnson was ranked third at the event.



It is worth mentioning that on Friday Yulia Galysheva captured gold in the Ladies' Moguls event in Deer Valley. Laffont claimed bronze that night.