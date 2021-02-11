Kazakhstani Galysheva claims gold in FIS World Cup event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yulia Galysheva won a golden medal in the Freestyle Ski Moguls event at the FIS World Cup in Deer Valley, USA, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

Galysheva finished first in the Freestyle Ski Moguls event at the FIS World Cup. US skiers Avital Carroll and Elizabeth Lemley were second and third.

Kazakhstanis Ayaulym Amerenova and Anastasia Gorodko finished 15th and 41st, respectively.

As for the men's Freestyle Ski Mogul event, Americans Joel Hedrick, Cole McDonald, and Alex Lewis grabbed first, second, and third places, respectively.

Kazakhstanis Pavel Kolmakov, Sergey Romanov and Anton Bondarev finished eighth, 15th, and 20th.