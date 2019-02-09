Kazakhstani Galysheva wins moguls gold in U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It looks like Kazakhstani skier Yulia Galysheva is going to have a smashing season this year as she has secured her second big win in just one month, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

On Friday, Galysheva won gold in Ladies' Moguls at the FIS World Ski Championships in Deer Valley, Utah, U.S. Galysheva earned 79.14 points.



Her closest opponent Aussie Jakara Anthony trailed only by 0.15 point (78.99 points) and clinched silver. French Perrine Laffont skated to 78.70 points and settled for bronze.



Earlier this year Galysheva hauled gold at the Women's Moguls event at the FIS Freestyle World Cup in Calgary, Canada in mid January.



Another well-known Kazakhstani skier Dmitriy Reikherd was MIA in Park City due to old injury.