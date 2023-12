NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Kirill Gerasimenko celebrated the first win at the Seamaster 2019 ITTF World Tour Platinum in Sapporo, Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Gerasimenko stunned Japanese Kohei Sambe 4:2.



Today the Kazakhstani will play against Korean Cho Seungmin.



The prize fund of the tournament amounts to $270,000.