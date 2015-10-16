Kazakhstani girl awarded Little Miss World-2015 title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 8-year-old Akmeir Aliyeva won the Little Miss World Grand Prix 2015. The competition was held in Turkey and brought together 42 little beauties from 19 countries of the world. Over 15 years of its history, this is the first time Kazakhstan is honored the highest award at the event.

Akmeir amazed the jury and attendees presenting a dress made of old CDs, plastic bags and balloons. She told about Kazakhstan and treated jury to kazy and shubat (Kazakh national dish and drink). "My first dream came true. I've gained the title of the Little Miss World. Now I dream of meeting our President Nursultan Nazarbayev. I think, I will achieve this dream too!" she says.