Kazakhstani girl wins talent award at Miss Asia Pacific Intl 2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Didar Atmaja has won the Best in Talent award at Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 beauty pageant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Didar Atmaja from Almaty participates these days in Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 underway in the Philippines. The contestants from 50 countries of the Americas, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, have been partaking in daily rehearsals and contests for various nominations since September 14.

The resident of Kazakhstan was recognized as the best at the talent competition. Didar demonstrated her ballroom dancing skills.

"Congratulations Miss Kazakhstan, Didar Atmaja, for winning the Best in Talent award," the organizers wrote on social media.

The contest continues, and the most interesting is ahead: the Evening Gown Competition on September 28 and the Grand Coronation on October 4, when the holder of the main title and the crown will be named. In addition, the People's Choice Award voting is available here.

The Board of Prince and Princess Kazakhstan, the official national representatives of Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 in Kazakhstan, made it possible for Didar to participate in the pageant.

It should be noted that Miss Asia Pacific International is a beauty pageant based in Manila, Philippines. It was established in 1968.

"Miss Asia Pacific International is an organization that enables women to embrace, express, and exercise their individuality. A woman who can be confident and proud of her unique traits as well as others," the official website says.