Kazakhstani Golubev and Croatian Mektic win ATP Challenger in Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Croatian Nikola Mektic won the ATP's Citta' Di Vicenza tournament in Vicenza, Italy with the financial commitment of €42,500.

The fourth-seeded Golubev and Mektic outclassed Gastao Elias from Portugal and Fabricio Neis from Brazil in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the tournament.

In the semifinal match the Kazakh-Croatian duo edged out top-seeded Aussie Rameez Junaid and Austrian Philipp Oswald.

Source: Sports.kz.