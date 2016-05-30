Kazakhstani Golubev and Croatian Mektic win ATP Challenger in Italy
08:31, 30 May 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Andrey Golubev and his men's doubles partner Croatian Nikola Mektic won the ATP's Citta' Di Vicenza tournament in Vicenza, Italy with the financial commitment of €42,500.
The fourth-seeded Golubev and Mektic outclassed Gastao Elias from Portugal and Fabricio Neis from Brazil in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in the final of the tournament.
In the semifinal match the Kazakh-Croatian duo edged out top-seeded Aussie Rameez Junaid and Austrian Philipp Oswald.
Source: Sports.kz.