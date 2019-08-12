  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstani Golubev, Brazilian Alves claim ITF doubles title in Italy

    16:00, 12 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and doubles partner Brazilian Felipe Alves claimed the Sparkassen Trophy 2019 doubles title in the Italian city of Appiano, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Top-seededGolubev and Alves defeated Brazilian Daniel Dutra Da Silva and SwedishChristian Lindell in the final of the ITF tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

    This is thefourth doubles title for Andrey Golubev this season.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!