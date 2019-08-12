Kazakhstani Golubev, Brazilian Alves claim ITF doubles title in Italy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev and doubles partner Brazilian Felipe Alves claimed the Sparkassen Trophy 2019 doubles title in the Italian city of Appiano, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Top-seededGolubev and Alves defeated Brazilian Daniel Dutra Da Silva and SwedishChristian Lindell in the final of the ITF tournament in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

This is thefourth doubles title for Andrey Golubev this season.